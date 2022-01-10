First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3,388.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT opened at $434.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.