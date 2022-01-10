First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 1,021.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $106.58 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.15 and a one year high of $114.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.71 and its 200-day moving average is $110.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.368 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

