First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Stryker by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after buying an additional 1,189,087 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,851,000 after purchasing an additional 290,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $777,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,808 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock opened at $263.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.00. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.74.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.