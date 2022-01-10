First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

