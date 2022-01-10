First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13,255,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after acquiring an additional 707,556 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,488.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after acquiring an additional 657,065 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,998.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,556,000 after acquiring an additional 59,718 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $81.69 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.50.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

