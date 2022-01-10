First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of NVS opened at $89.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.79. The firm has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.