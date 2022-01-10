First National Corp MA ADV Acquires New Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 332 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 9.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 73.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 30.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in HubSpot by 14.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 57.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total value of $7,452,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,860 shares of company stock worth $50,778,844 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $509.69 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $735.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $690.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.50.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

