First National Corp MA ADV Buys 631 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 146,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,944 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14.

