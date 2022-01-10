First National Corp MA ADV Has $337,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $115.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $91.20 and a 1 year high of $118.99.

