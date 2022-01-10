First National Corp MA ADV Has $600,000 Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $102.83 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $86.38 and a 12 month high of $103.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.