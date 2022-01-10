First National Corp MA ADV Invests $257,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $174.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $240.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $175.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

