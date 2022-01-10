First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

FRC opened at $205.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $143.60 and a one year high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.