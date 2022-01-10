First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Holdings Lifted by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

HYLS opened at $47.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

