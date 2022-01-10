First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2,175.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,180 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

FIXD opened at $52.45 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

