FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Down 29.4% in December

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 126,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

FSV opened at $176.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.31. FirstService has a twelve month low of $133.75 and a twelve month high of $202.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.88.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $849.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 24.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,304,000 after purchasing an additional 421,424 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,276,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in FirstService by 486.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after buying an additional 258,049 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FirstService by 46.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,475,000 after buying an additional 181,397 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in FirstService by 75.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 412,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,627,000 after buying an additional 177,928 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

