Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FND. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.29.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

