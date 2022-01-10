Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

F has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

F traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.45. 2,099,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,912,563. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 82,281 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 74.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 7.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

