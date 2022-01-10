Formation Fi Reaches One Day Volume of $354,714.00 (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $354,714.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00057494 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00086166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.07 or 0.07281278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,111.86 or 0.99746592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00067494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using US dollars.

