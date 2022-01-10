Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $208.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.01 and a 200-day moving average of $187.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.27 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.12.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

