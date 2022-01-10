Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 109,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $80.64 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $67.92 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average is $80.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.