Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI opened at $196.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $137.43 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.