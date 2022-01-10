Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Entergy were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Entergy by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entergy by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Entergy by 10.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

NYSE:ETR opened at $112.13 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.06.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

