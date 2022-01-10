Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 2,100 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Regency Centers by 14.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Regency Centers by 14.0% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Regency Centers by 7.8% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.87.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock opened at $75.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

