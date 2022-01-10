Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 600 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,474 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after buying an additional 658,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.69.

NYSE CCI opened at $194.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.76. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.06%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

