Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $320.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after buying an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after buying an additional 589,618 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 225.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,960,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $314.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $143.63 and a 12-month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

