Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 571,981 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for 0.9% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortis were worth $222,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 57.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 48.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 689,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,528,000 after buying an additional 224,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 48.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTS. TD Securities boosted their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Fortis stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

