Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTS. CIBC reduced their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Fortis from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.33.

NYSE FTS opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.30. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4248 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Fortis by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

