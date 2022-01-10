Fortis (TSE:FTS) Lowered to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Scotiabank currently has C$60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FTS. TD Securities lowered Fortis from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. CSFB increased their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Fortis to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$59.42.

FTS opened at C$58.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.83 billion and a PE ratio of 22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.20. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.54.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.84%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

