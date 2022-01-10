Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 476,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,069 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $19,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in FOX by 367.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in FOX by 347.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 60.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 81.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in FOX by 13.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $39.02 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

