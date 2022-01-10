Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.91 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will announce $315.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $313.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $318.82 million. Franco-Nevada posted sales of $304.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $992.22 million to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.21.

NYSE FNV traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,040. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.09. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after buying an additional 1,300,763 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,069,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,551,000 after buying an additional 820,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after buying an additional 679,579 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,934,000 after purchasing an additional 541,551 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

