Franklin Universal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend payment by 32.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE FT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,405. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

