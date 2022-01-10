Frax Share (FXS) Price Hits $35.04 on Major Exchanges

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $567.92 million and approximately $23.32 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for $35.04 or 0.00085350 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00057065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00084339 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.81 or 0.07324763 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,920.40 or 0.99684343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00067901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

