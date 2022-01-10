Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Earns “Buy” Rating from ATB Capital

ATB Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a C$16.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FRU. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.98.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$12.20 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.