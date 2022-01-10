FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.80

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 348293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 26,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 710,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 17,730 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

