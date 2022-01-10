Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BHAT opened at $0.41 on Monday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

