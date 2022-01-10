FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,780 shares of company stock worth $31,831,928 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $78.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average is $82.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Truist upped their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

