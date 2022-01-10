FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 260 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 961.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after purchasing an additional 556,669 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 523,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 129.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 438,420 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER opened at $158.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.05 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.64.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

