FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total transaction of $319,262.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,600 shares of company stock worth $26,214,144 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

W stock opened at $180.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.46. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.87 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on W shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.62.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

