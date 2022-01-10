FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $100,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

