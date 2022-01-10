FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $173,000 Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

