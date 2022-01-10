FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $81.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of -71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

