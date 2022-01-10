Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Short Interest Down 17.5% in December

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 472,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

FLGT traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $81.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.31. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. Analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

