FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Albireo Pharma, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.72) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.78). William Blair also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.40) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $26.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after acquiring an additional 122,502 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

