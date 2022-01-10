FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 841,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,983,000 after purchasing an additional 106,626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 245,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $260,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $138,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,396. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

