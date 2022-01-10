FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Cut by B. Riley

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rocky Brands in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $3.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.02.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocky Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 147.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Rocky Brands by 130.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

