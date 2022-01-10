G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.81. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

