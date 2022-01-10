GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.03). GDS reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in GDS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in GDS by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GDS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDS traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 72,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,833. GDS has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

