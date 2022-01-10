Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 64,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 161,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.44. 41,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,958,680. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average is $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

