Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 60,180 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $7.67. 26,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,359. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.