Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 623.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $25,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 193.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 143,181 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $363,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 147.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 61.7% in the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,640. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $92.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

